President Ilham Aliyev Sends Letter To President Of Federal Republic Of Germany
10/3/2024 5:11:26 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory
message to President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier on the
occasion of the national holiday of Germany,
Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"Dear Mr. President,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I
sincerely congratulate you and all your people on the occasion of
your country's national holiday - German Unity Day.
We attach special importance to the comprehensive development of
the Azerbaijan-Germany relations. I am confident that we will
continue to make joint efforts to strengthen and expand friendly
relations between our countries, including our mutually beneficial
cooperation in the political, economic and humanitarian
domains.
I express my hope that we will maintain close cooperation with
Germany within the framework of COP29, scheduled to take place in
Baku in November.
On such a festive day, I wish you robust health, happiness, and
everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of
Germany.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 30 September 2024"
