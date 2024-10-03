Israeli Occupation Forces' Airstrike On Beirut Area Kills 6, Injures 7
10/3/2024 5:09:36 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
BEIRUT, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- The Lebanese Public health Ministry's Emergency Operations Center announced Thursday that an Israeli Occupation airstrike at dawn, on the area of Bashoura in Beirut, killed six and injured seven.
The Lebanese National News Agency (NNA), reported that the airstrike targeted a center affiliated with the Health Authority, and that they used phosphorous bombs which is internationally prohibited.
The southern suburb of Beirut was also attacked by occupation warplanes, in addition to being bombed from the sea, the number of raids, which continued until four in the morning, reached 17 raids.
Since September 23, Lebanon has been witnessing violent air strikes at the hands of the Israeli occupation forces on various regions, causing countless deaths and displacing more than one million people. (end)
