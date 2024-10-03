NTT Honored As Most Outstanding Private 5G Network Service Provider Of The Year

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



HONG KONG SAR - OutReach Newswire - 3 October 2024 -As part of NTT Group, a world-leading telecommunications and ICT service provider, NTT Com Asia (NTT) has proudly received the prestigious 'Most Outstanding Private 5G Network Service Provider of the Year' award at the HKCT Business Awards 2024. Organized by Hong Kong Commercial Times, this esteemed award recognises the effort and achievements of enterprises in the community via business excellence and visionary direction.Following the acquisition of Hong Kong's first Localized Wireless Broadband System (Private) Licence earlier this year, NTT launched the docomo 5G DX Square, an innovation lab designed for local innovators to co-develop AI, Edge and IoT applications within a first-of-its-kind Private (P5G) environment in Hong Kong. This milestone underscores NTT's dedication and P5G capabilities to driving Smart City innovation by providing innovators with a robust and scalable wireless backbone for new use cases.'NTT is a global leader in Private 5G deployment, boasting a diverse portfolio of successful implementation worldwide. This award reflects our successful expansion of P5G capabilities in Hong Kong, propelling innovations through our mobile-first strategy. It also emphasizes how P5G can serve as a connectivity enabler for smart city development, meeting enterprises' demand for uplink-centric and mission-critical applications in the digital era.' saidLooking ahead, to fully unleash the potential of P5G technology for the community through collaborative efforts, innovators are welcome to join the NTT Innovation Alliance Program to actualize ideas and commercialize solutions through co-development opportunities with NTT and the entire technology ecosystem.For more information about NTT, please visit: .Hashtag: #NTT

About NTT Com Asia

As part of NTT Group, a world-class leader in telecommunications and ICT services, NTT Com Asia Limited ('NTT') is dedicated to delivering the best ICT infrastructure and disruptive technologies with the vision to enable a smarter world.

Riding on the leading enterprise mobile technology from docomo business in Japan, we are bringing cutting-edge and ready-to-market IoT, AI and other digital solutions to support enterprises to develop a mobile-first strategy in their digitalisation journey.

