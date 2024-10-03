(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Third-Generation Semiconductor Industry: Global Trends and Strategic Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an overview of global semiconductor market performance, analyzes the competitive landscape of leading DRAM suppliers - Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron - and explores future developments in 3D NAND, major wafer foundries, and the third-generation semiconductor industry across key regions.
Amid escalating geopolitical risks, ongoing conflicts, and tightening monetary policies in Europe and the U.S., global economic performance is expected to remain flat compared to 2023. However, the semiconductor market is nearing the end of inventory adjustments, with demand in automotive, high-performance computing (HPC), and the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) sectors poised to support a return to growth, potentially leading to double-digit increases.
Additionally, wide-bandgap compound semiconductors, or third-generation materials, are gaining attention for their high voltage resistance, temperature tolerance, and energy efficiency benefits, crucial for achieving net-zero emissions.
Companies in Europe, the U.S., and Japan lead this market, with emerging competition from China, South Korea, and Taiwan.
Key Topics Covered:
Development and Strategic Position of the Global Semiconductor Industry Chain
1. Global Semiconductor Market Performance
1.1 Global Semiconductor Market Declines in 2023
1.2 Supply Chain Recovery Likely to Drive Double-Digit Growth in the Semiconductor Market in 2024
1.3 ICs Dominating the Global Semiconductor Market with Over 80% Share
1.4 Global End-Product Shipment Growth Driving Pull-in Demand in 2024
2. Capex of Global Semiconductor Companies
2.1 High Concentration of CapEx among Global Semiconductor Firms
2.2 Semiconductor Equipment Takes the Largest Share of CapEx
3. Competitive Landscape of three DRAM suppliers
3.1 Two Korea Suppliers Dominates the DRAM Market with a 72% Share
3.2 Fierce Competition Expected as DRAM Enters the 1? Process in 2024
3.3 HPC Applications Drive HBM Development
4. 3D NAND Advances into the 200-Layer Era
4.1 Two Korean Companies Lead the NAND Flash Market with a 52% Share
4.2 The Future of 3D NAND Entering the 300-Layer Era
5. Major Wafer Foundries Have Mass-Produced 3nm Process
5.1 2022-2023: Major Foundries Kick off 3nm Process Mass Production
5.2 2024-2025: Major Foundries Compete in the 2nm Era
6. Global Semiconductor Companies' Revenue Ranking
6.1 TSMC Remains the World's Largest Semiconductor Company in 2023
6.2 Nvidia Stands Out in 2023 with Revenue Growth of 87%
Development of the Global Third-Generation Semiconductor Industry and Product Strategies of Leading Companies
1. Development of European and US Third-Gen Semiconductor Industry
1.1 Europe
1.1.1 Focusing on Automotive and Industrial Niches
1.1.2 Abundant Research Resources and Robust Epitaxy and Wafer Foundry Capabilities
1.2 US
1.2.1 Prioritizing Military Applications, Expanding to Civilian Uses
1.2.2 Leading SiC Substrate Market Share with Equal Focus on Communication and Power Devices
2. Product Strategies of Leading Companies in Europe and the US
2.1 STMicroelectronics
2.2 Infineon
2.3 Onsemi
2.4 Wolfspeed
2.5 Navitas
2.6 Qorvo
3. Development of Third-Gen Semiconductor Industry in East Asia
3.1 Japan
3.1.1 Equal Focus on Development of Power and Communication Devices
3.1.2 Leading in Patents, with Strengths in Epitaxy Technology
3.2 Korea
3.2.1 Government-led Development with Focus on Power Applications
3.3 China
3.3.1 Government-led Development with Rapid Expansion
3.3.2 Foreign Companies Partnering with Local Firms due to Large Domestic Market and Policy Support
4. Product Strategies of Leading Companies in East Asia
4.1 ROHM
4.2 Sumitomo Group
4.3 Mitsubishi
4.4 Innoscience
4.5 Sanan Optoelectronics
Development of Taiwan's Third-Generation Semiconductor Industry and Key Players
1. Taiwanese Third-Generation Semiconductor Industry Development
1.1 Taiwan's Late Entry into Third-Generation Semiconductors Focuses Mainly on Wafer Foundry
1.2 Positive Outlook Drives Capacity Expansion by Quasi-IDMs and Foundries
1.3 Policy Prioritizing Technological and Material Independence, But Further Applications Still Need Improvement
2. Trends and Strategies of Major Taiwanese Companies
2.1 SAS
2.2 Foxconn Technology Group
2.3 Panjit
Company Coverage:
Company Coverage:
