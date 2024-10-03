Brazil Regulates Online Gambling: 95 Operators Approved, 2 Football Sponsors Excluded

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's has authorized 95 sports betting and casino operators to continue their activities. This move aims to regulate the amid concerns about gambling addiction.



Finance Fernando Haddad has described the situation as a "pandemic" of problem gambling. The of approved 199 brands from 95 betting companies to operate in Brazil.



Two prominent club sponsors were notably absent from the list. These sponsors had partnerships with teams like Corinthians , Gremio, and Bahia. Unauthorized betting sites can operate until October 10th, allowing bettors to withdraw funds.







From October 11th, the National Telecommunications Agency will block illegal betting sites, estimated at 500 to 600 pages.



Regis Dudena, Secretary of Prizes and Betting, emphasized the measure's importance for societal security and proper business operations.



The regulation aims to protect players' mental and financial health. Haddad highlighted the severity of online gambling in Brazil, noting its impact on working families' finances.



Alarmingly, some Bolsa Familia social program beneficiaries have been betting part of their government subsidies.



President Lula da Silva has formed a group to prevent the use of Bolsa Familia benefit cards for online gambling.

This move aims to protect state subsidies intended for Brazil's poorest population. The Federal Police has launched a money laundering investigation involving betting companies.



Two major football team sponsors, Esportes da Sorte and VaideBet, were excluded from the approved list.



They are under investigation for money laundering through illegal gambling in Pernambuco state.



This regulatory action marks a significant step in controlling Brazil's online gambling industry . It balances regulation needs with addiction concerns and financial misuse.



The government's approach aims to create a safer gambling environment while addressing associated social and economic issues.



