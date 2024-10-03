Moody’S Upgrades Ambev: Credit Rating Rises On Strong Market Position

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Moody's has upgraded Ambev's credit rating to "Baa2" with a positive outlook, following its recent boost to Brazil's sovereign rating. Ambev's new rating reflects its strong position in the global brewing industry.



The company's scale as one of the world's largest breweries supports its improved rating. Ambev operates in 18 countries and holds leading positions in most of its markets. Its presence in Brazil and Canada stands out among these markets.



Ambev boasts a diverse portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands. This variety, coupled with its geographic spread, strengthens the company's market recognition. The firm's size also gives it more bargaining power with suppliers.







Moody's praises Ambev's dominant position in the Brazilian market. The agency notes the company's strong execution skills and strict cost control measures. These factors help Ambev weather market volatility while maintaining high profitability and credit metrics.



The rating agency highlights Ambev's limited reliance on local banks for financing. A significant portion of the company's assets and cash come from outside Brazil. This financial structure helps offset negative effects tied to the Brazilian economy.



Ambev's importance to its controlling shareholder, Anheuser-Busch InBev, also factored into the rating decision.



However, Moody's points out some limiting factors for Ambev's rating. These include volatile input costs linked to commodities and reliance on effective hedging strategies.



The agency also notes the likelihood of continued high dividend payments to Ambev's parent company.



Despite these challenges, Moody's maintains a positive outlook for Ambev's rating. This outlook considers the possibility of another upgrade if Brazil's sovereign rating improves further.



Moody's decision reflects Ambev's exceptionally strong credit metrics. The upgrade showcases the brewing giant's financial strength and market position in the global beverage industry.

