Iran manufactures 99 percent of gas transmission equipment domestically

(MENAFN) The head of the National Iranian Transmission Company (NIGTC), Gholam-Abbas Hosseini, recently announced that an impressive 99 percent of Iran's gas transmission equipment and facilities are manufactured domestically. This development highlights the country’s strides toward achieving complete self-sufficiency in its gas industry. Such a high level of domestic production not only reduces reliance on foreign imports but also bolsters the national by fostering local manufacturing capabilities and expertise in the sector.



Hosseini further elaborated on the extensive reach of the country’s gas infrastructure, stating that Iran's high-pressure gas network spans approximately 40,000 kilometers. This expansive network is crucial for transporting natural gas across various regions, ensuring that energy supplies are reliably delivered to meet both domestic and industrial needs. The vastness of this network underscores the importance of effective management and maintenance to keep the gas supply consistent and safe.



In his remarks, Hosseini emphasized the vital contributions of NIGTC employees in both the maintenance and development of this extensive gas transmission network. Their dedication and expertise play a pivotal role in ensuring the operational efficiency and safety of the gas transmission system. The workforce’s commitment is essential to the ongoing progress of the gas industry, as it adapts to evolving technological advancements and growing energy demands.



Overall, Hosseini's statements reflect a positive outlook for Iran's gas sector, which is on the brink of achieving full self-reliance. By relying on domestically produced equipment and a skilled workforce, Iran is not only enhancing its energy security but also positioning itself as a more independent player in the regional and global energy markets. This shift towards self-sufficiency in the gas industry may pave the way for further developments and investments in the sector, ultimately contributing to the nation's economic growth.

MENAFN03102024000045015839ID1108742478