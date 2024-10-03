QC Chairman Discusses Developing Economic Relations With Iran
10/3/2024 4:56:19 AM
Doha: Qatar Chamber (QC) Chairman sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohamed Al Thani and President of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture Samad Hassanzadeh discussed economic cooperation relations and ways to enhance them as to advance relations between the business sectors of Qatar and Iran.
The Chairman of Qatar Chamber stressed the need to activate the private sector's role in developing trade exchange between the two nations, during the meeting which was held yesterday on the sidelines of the 2nd Business Forum of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue.
The meeting also reviewed the investment climate and opportunities available across various economic sectors, as well as the shared desire to increase mutual investments between the investors from the two countries - Qatar and Iran.
