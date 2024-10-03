Israel bans UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres from entering nation

(MENAFN) Israel has officially declared UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres persona non grata, effectively barring him from entering the country, according to a statement made by the Israeli foreign minister, Israel Katz, on Wednesday. This decision comes amid heightened tensions in the region and reflects Israel's dissatisfaction with the UN's stance on various issues related to the ongoing conflict.



The Israeli has recently prohibited several UN officials from entering the country, including Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur for Palestinians, who has been accused of taking sides with the Palestinian cause. Additionally, the UN humanitarian office chief in the occupied Palestinian territory faced visa issues due to a report that criticized Israel for its treatment of Palestinian children. These actions indicate a growing rift between Israel and certain UN agencies.



Katz justified the ban on Guterres by stating that the UN Secretary-General failed to "unequivocally condemn" Iran for its recent missile attack on Israel and has not classified the Palestinian group Hamas as a "terrorist organization." On Tuesday, Iran launched approximately 180 missiles at Israel in retaliation for the assassinations of key Hamas and Hezbollah leaders, prompting Israel to label the situation a "severe, dangerous escalation."



The backdrop to these developments is a significant rise in regional tensions, exacerbated by Israel's ongoing military operations in the Gaza Strip, which have resulted in substantial civilian casualties, including over 41,600 deaths, primarily among women and children. Furthermore, the conflict has spread to Lebanon, where Israeli airstrikes have led to more than 1,000 fatalities and nearly 3,000 injuries since September 23, highlighting the escalating violence in the region.

