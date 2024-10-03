Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act. The reason for the notification by BlackRock, is the Group restructure following the of Global Infrastructure Management LLC (“GIP”) on 1 October 2024. The aggregate holdings including instruments according to SMA 9:6a owned by BlackRock, Inc. and the entities referred to above amounts to 5.93 per cent of the total number of shares and 5.92 per cent of the total voting rights of Sampo plc.

Sampo's share capital comprises 549,995,462 shares, of which 549,795,462 are A shares and 200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 550,795,462.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the notification: