Jacobs To Deliver Strategic Advisory And Program Management Services For UK's Carbon Capture, Usage And Storage Program

(NYSE: J ) has been appointed by the U.K. Department for Energy Security & Net Zero (DESNZ) to deliver technical project management support to the Carbon Capture, Usage and Storage (CCUS) program, an essential element of the U.K.'s commitment to deliver a net-zero by 2050.

CCUS will help decarbonize industry, generate low-carbon energy and enable low-carbon hydrogen production at scale. The program will facilitate the low carbon transformation of the U.K.'s industrial base by the creation of "clusters" of industrial, power and hydrogen projects around transport and storage infrastructure.

Jacobs will deliver technical project management, strategic and change management advisory services, data solutions

and risk and quality management. Jacobs will also deliver associated strategic support to the Hydrogen and Industrial Carbon Capture program and provide advisory consultancy, end-to-end innovation, design and analytics with strategic partner PA Consulting (PA). For its part, PA will draw on its technology, design and analytics experience to ensure the U.K.'s approach to carbon capture is innovative and impactful.



The contract with DESNZ is for an initial term of two years with an option to extend by up to two additional one-year periods.

"CCUS is an important enabler to the diverse mix of cross-market decarbonization and energy transition solutions needed to meet net-zero ambitions and enhance the U.K.'s energy security for the future," said Jacobs Senior Vice President Kate Kenny . "We bring technical and strategic program management experience across CCUS projects, critical infrastructure and whole energy systems as the CCUS program drives continued development and scaling in deployment."

Jacobs' global experience in the emerging CCUS market includes work on deep geological exploration, environmental consenting, design and major program management of complex, multi-stakeholder infrastructure projects.

Jacobs' growing portfolio in decarbonization and energy transition includes delivering strategic route options for the U.K.'s National Gas , supporting BaroMar with a Long-Duration Underwater Energy Storage Pilo , collaborating with Fortescue Future Industries on its renewables and hydrogen projects , and as program manager for the ARCHES Hydrogen Hub

in California .



Jacobs holds a 65% stake in PA Consulting, with the remaining 35% held by PA employees. Both Jacobs and PA operate as separate entities, each responsible for serving clients independently.

