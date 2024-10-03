GiG Software P.L.C. - Notification of trade by Board Member Andreas Soneby

Andreas Soneby, a primary insider and Board Member of GiG Software P.L.C. (GiG) has acquired 30,000 Swedish Depository Receipts (SDR) in GiG at a price of SEK 4.60 per SDR. After this transaction, Andreas Soneby holds 30,000 SDRs in GiG.

