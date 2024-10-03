عربي


Gig Software P.L.C. - Notification Of Trade By Board Member Andreas Soneby


10/3/2024 4:16:26 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STOCKHOLM, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Andreas Soneby, a primary insider and Board Member of GiG Software P.L.C. (GiG) has acquired 30,000 Swedish Depository Receipts (SDR) in GiG at a price of SEK 4.60 per SDR. After this transaction, Andreas Soneby holds 30,000 SDRs in GiG.

For further information, please contact:

Richard Carter, CEO Platform & Sportsbook
Phil Richards, CFO Platform & Sportsbook
[email protected]

About GiG

GiG is a B2B iGaming technology company that provides solutions, products, and services to iGaming Operators. GiG's mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability for its partners, with a focus on product

innovation and scalable technology. GiG's vision is "To lead the industry as a top platform provider." GiG is headquartered in Malta.

