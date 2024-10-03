Monaghan Medical Wins 2024 AARC Zenith Award

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Respiratory Care Leader Honored for Excellence in Products and Services

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y., Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monaghan Medical Corp., an innovator in the development and of respiratory devices, proudly announces its recognition as a recipient of the prestigious 2024 Zenith Award, presented by the American Association for Respiratory Care (AARC). This accolade reaffirms Monaghan Medical's commitment to excellence in the field of respiratory care.

The 2024 AARC Zenith Award recognizes outstanding contributions in the respiratory care profession. Monaghan was recognized by AARC members for their exceptional products, accessible sales staff, responsiveness, service record, truth in advertising, and unwavering support of the respiratory care profession.

"The AARC Zenith Award is the 'people's choice' award of the respiratory care profession, and we are honored to have earned this distinction," said Bill Seitz, President at Monaghan Medical. "Our commitment to providing top-quality products and support to respiratory therapists has been recognized by those at the forefront of patient care, and we are deeply grateful."

The award will be formally presented to Monaghan Medical at AARC's International Respiratory Congress in Orlando, Florida. With more than 47,000 members, AARC is the leading national and international professional association for respiratory care professionals and allied health practitioners.

ABOUT MONAGHAN MEDICAL

Headquartered in Plattsburgh, New York, Monaghan Medical is a leader in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory devices to manage acute and chronic pulmonary illnesses and diseases like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). MMC's mission is to provide the respiratory community with quality, researched, and innovative devices to help people breathe easier.

For more information about Monaghan Medical products, please visit

ABOUT THE AMERICAN ASSOCIATION FOR RESPIRATORY CARE (AARC)

With more than 47,000 members, the AARC is the leading national and international professional association for respiratory care whose ranks include respiratory therapists and allied health professionals that assist physicians in the treatment of lung disorders and related ailments. The AARC encourages and promotes professional excellence, advances the science and practice of respiratory care, and serves as an advocate for patients, their families, the public, and the profession.

