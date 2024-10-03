(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Arctic & High North Operations (2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The key defense challenges that forces and defense sector suppliers face are covered.

The opportunities for armed forces, suppliers, and institutional investors, across the whole Arctic & High North operations value chain are covered. Highlights from the range different Arctic & High North related research and development programs currently being undertaken by various military organizations and defense companies.

The Arctic region is becoming increasingly important as climate change-induced ice melt exposes valuable resources for the first time. Technological innovation across various market segments is facilitating widespread exploitation of these resources and is drawing more actors, both state and commercial, into the region. Following the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, tensions among Arctic nations have increased significantly, with Finland and Sweden's accession to NATO reflective of the perceived increased Russian threat by Western powers who have sought to improve their defense capabilities in the region.

Russia's military buildup in the Arctic has expanded dramatically following the establishment of new Arctic commands and brigades, as well as the development of new infrastructure including 13 refurbished airfields; six deep water ports; and six new military bases along the Arctic coastline. Russia is seeking to establish air defense and coastal missile systems, early warning radars, and various installations along its Arctic coastline to further reinforce its regional presence.

The US military has subsequently begun to pay more attention to the Arctic in their planning and operations. The White House and DOD both released Arctic strategy documents in 2022 and 2024, respectively. Moreover, non-Arctic countries such as the UK, France, the Netherlands, and China are aiming to increase their regional footprint through military training, economic cooperation, and scientific research. The heightened tension has compelled Arctic countries to increase investments in relevant defense capabilities, with a focus on opening or modernizing installations, enhancing C4ISR networks to increase situational awareness, and developing the capacity to project military power to the region.

The growing defense spending trend will continue throughout the latter 2020s. Although the immediate prospect of conflict in the Arctic is low, increasing military activities and territorial disputes could adversely affect the stability and ultimately degrade security in the region.

Determine potential investment companies based on trend analysis and market projections.

Gaining an understanding of the market challenges and opportunities surrounding the Arctic & High North Operations theme. Understanding how spending on defense segments related to Arctic & High North operations will fit into the overall market and which spending areas are being prioritized.

