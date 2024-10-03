S&P downgrades Israel’s rating to A amid escalating tensions with Hezbollah

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Standard & Poor's credit rating agency downgraded Israel’s long-term credit rating from A+ to A. This decision came as a response to the increasing security risks the country faces, especially with the recent escalation in the ongoing conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon. The agency expressed concern over the growing instability in the region, suggesting that the elevated risks could have broader implications for Israel's economic stability.



Standard & Poor’s specifically pointed to the potential for retaliatory rocket attacks from Hezbollah as a significant factor contributing to the downgrade. These attacks could exacerbate the existing tensions, creating further uncertainty for Israel’s economic outlook. The agency noted that prolonged conflict and instability could strain the country’s resources and hinder economic growth, amplifying the impact of these security threats on the nation’s financial standing.



In addition to Standard & Poor’s downgrade, Moody's had already taken action last week, lowering Israel's credit rating by two notches to Baa1. The agency went a step further, warning that the country’s rating could be downgraded to "junk" status if the current conflict with Hezbollah escalates into a full-scale war. This warning underscores the severity of the situation and the potential for further economic fallout if the violence continues to intensify.



While Standard & Poor’s has adjusted Israel’s rating, it also raised concerns about the long-term outlook for the country. The agency suggested that military activities in Gaza, along with the escalating violence on Israel’s northern border with Lebanon, could persist into 2025. The possibility of a ground incursion into Lebanon and the risks of retaliatory attacks from Israel contribute to this bleak forecast. Meanwhile, Fitch Ratings has maintained a "negative" outlook for Israel, as reported by a UK news agency, reflecting continued apprehension about the country’s economic prospects amid ongoing regional instability.

