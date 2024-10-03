Deputy Amir Leads Well-Wishers To Welcome UAE Vice President
Doha: The Deputy Amir HH sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani led well-wishers to welcome Vice President of the United Arab Emirates, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, upon his arrival at Hamad International Airport this morning with the accompanying delegation to participate in the third summit of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue.
Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatar Ambassador to the UAE HE Dr. Sultan bin Salmeen Al Mansouri, and UAE Ambassador to Qatar HE Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa bin Sultan bin Shakhboot Al Nahyan were present to welcome HH Vice President of the United Arab Emirates, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.
