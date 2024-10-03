Helicopters Market Is Expected To See Impressive Growth, Attain USD 39.87 Billion By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Helicopters Market

On the basis of number of engines, the twin engine segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global Helicopters Market was valued at $20.36 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $39.87 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031. Increase in adoption of advanced helicopters & rotorcrafts by law enforcement and military sectors, surge in demand for aerial imagining, increase in oil & gas exploration activities, and demand for customized and luxurious commercial helicopters drive the growth of the global helicopters market. However, surge in implementation of drones, high cost of operations, and limitation on the range of transportation restrain the market growth. On the other hand, rise for helicopters for tourism purposes, increase in penetration of helicopters for emergency services, and surge in demand for upgrade of helicopter fleets create new opportunities in the coming years.Request Sample Pages Now:Depending on application, the helicopter market is fragmented into emergency medical services, oil & gas, defense, homeland security, and others. The homeland security segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2021, owing to a majority of the helicopters being consumed for various homeland security applications throughout the world.The key players profiled in this report includeKawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, Bell Textron Inc, Helicopteres Guimbal, Airbus, Robinson Helicopter Company, The Boeing Company, Kaman Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Leonardo SpA, MD Helicopters IncOn the basis of number of the engines, the helicopter market is bifurcated into twin engines and single engine. The twin engines segment garnered the highest revenue in 2021, owing to rise in demand for twin engine helicopters (owing to their high reliability) globally.Buy Now the Exclusive Report:By type, the helicopter market size has been categorized into civil & commercial and military. The civil & commercial segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2021, owing to high demand for civil & commercial helicopter services globally.Based on number of engine, the twin engine segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-third of the global helicopters market, and is expected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to safety and high-speed provided by twin engine helicopters and their ability to travel long distances and quiet operations. The research also analyzes the single engine segment.Regional Analysis:Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global helicopters market, and is expected to maintain its lead status by 2031. This is due to increase in production activities of helicopters in the U.S. and upgrade activities of the existing fleets. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 10.3% from 2022 to 2031, owing to surge in procurement and development of advanced helicopter systems by several Asian nations such as India, China, Japan, and others.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:Based on application, the homeland security segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global helicopters market. This is due to features such as endurance, high lifting capacity, and maneuverability that enable helicopters to be deployed in the most rigorously hot and high operations. However, the oil and gas segment is projected to register the largest CAGR of 10.9% from 2022 to 2031, owing to usage of helicopters in construction and maintenance activities such as transport of employees, cargo, and parts for offshore oil and gas platforms.Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying:North America was the highest revenue contributor. The U.S. dominated the global helicopter market share in North America in 2021, owing to increase in R&D activities; technological developments by key players; and rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making advanced, reliable, precise, and efficient helicopter components. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in procurement and development of advanced helicopter systems by several Asian nations, for instance, China, India, Japan, and South Korea.Check out more related studies published by AMR Research:Helicopter Simulation Market -Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market -Vetronics Market -Military Antenna Market -

