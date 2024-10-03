Award-Winning Immersive AI Experience, Consensus Gentium, Launches On Apple App Store

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Consensus Gentium App

Karen Palmer, Storyteller from the Future, A.I. Artist, Thought Leader & Futurist

Consensus Gentium App Image

Concensus Gentium SXSW Installation

Interactive app invites users to experience the pressing realities of AI bias and surveillance through immersive storytelling.

- Karen PalmerLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Consensus Gentium today announced the global availability of its SXSW 2023 award-winning app Consensus Gentium I on the Apple App Store. This interactive app invites users to experience the pressing realities of AI bias and surveillance through immersive storytelling, placing them at the heart of the AI debate.Combining advanced AI technology and facial recognition, Consensus Gentium I engages users in a thought-provoking narrative where their choices influence their alignment with either compliance or resistance in a near-future society shaped by surveillance and bias. The app confronts the ethical dilemmas of living in an AI-driven world, empowering users to reflect on their personal agency amidst these powerful forces.“Consensus Gentium comes at a pivotal moment in the evolution of how we connect using AI,” said Tonya Nelson, Executive Director, Enterprise & Innovation, Arts Council England.“At the intersection of art and AI, this groundbreaking app redefines immersive storytelling. As public awareness about the power of AI grows, its launch could not come at a more critical time.”Consensus Gentium I brings vital issues like AI bias and surveillance to the forefront, offering a unique, interactive platform for public engagement, particularly for marginalized communities.“At its core, Consensus Gentium I is more than an app-it's a wake-up call,” said Karen Palmer, the visionary creator and acclaimed storyteller behind the project.“We want to reveal how AI bias, often invisible, shapes society and give users the tools to make informed decisions about how these technologies impact their lives and rights.”The app uses AI to analyze viewers'' facial expressions and eye movements in real-time, personalizing the narrative to match their reactions. The dynamic storytelling approach delivers a memorable experience, pushing users to explore critical questions of AI ethics, data privacy, and digital citizenship.This release follows Palmer's international tour, where she engaged audiences in discussions on the societal implications of AI bias and surveillance. The development of Consensus Gentium II is already underway, supported by a scoping grant from the British Council Kenya and a collaboration with the Munich Film Festival.Download Consensus Gentium I today from the Apple App Store.

