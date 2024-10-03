8 Schools In Tamil Nadu's Trichy Receive Bomb Threat
Date
10/3/2024 3:17:57 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) As many as eight schools in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, received a bomb threat over email on Thursday. Trichy City Police said,“Trichy bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs were rushed to the school to search for the bomb.”
