8 Schools In Tamil Nadu's Trichy Receive Bomb Threat

10/3/2024 3:17:57 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As many as eight schools in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, received a bomb threat over email on Thursday. Trichy City Police said,“Trichy bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs were rushed to the school to search for the bomb.”

