Kingpin Of ₹5,600 Cr Worth Drugs Haul In Delhi Has A Congress Link, Alleges BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday alleged that Tushar Goyal, kingpin in case of seizure of ₹5,600 crore worth drugs in Delhi, is head of Indian Youth Congress's Delhi wing's RTI cell.

The Delhi made one of the biggest drug busts, seizing over 560 kilograms of cocaine and 40 kilograms of hydroponic marijuana estimated to be worth around ₹ ₹5,600 crore, officials said here.

The Police said a Delhi Police Special Cell team nabbed four people from South Delhi's Mahipalpur and confiscated the consignment weighing over 602 kilograms.

Goyal, 3 others nabbed

Those arrested were identified as Tushar Goyal (40), Himanshu Kumar (27) and Aurangzeb Siddiqui (23) of Delhi and Bharat Kumar Jain (48) of Mumbai.

Goyal's Congress link was reported by news agency PTI.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P S Kushwah said Goyal, a resident of a posh locality in Vasant Vihar, is a major distributor of narco substances in India for this international racket. The other three are his associates.

Jain had come to Delhi to receive a consignment of 15 kg of cocaine from Goyal when all four of them were arrested outside a godown in Mahipalpur on October 1, Kushwah said.

Twenty-two cartons of banned drugs were found in the godown, he said, adding that 547 kg of cocaine and more than 40 kg of hydroponic marijuana were in them.

"This is one of the biggest hauls ever in Delhi," Kushwah said.

"The approximate price of the cocaine in the international market is ₹10 crore per kg and the hydroponic marijuana is ₹50 lakh per kg," he said, adding that the total estimated cost of the seized drugs is ₹5,600 crore.