AS Tallink Grupp Statistics For September 2024 And Q3 2024
10/3/2024 3:16:05 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In September 2024, AS Tallink Grupp transported 404,143 passengers, which is a 0.7% increase compared to September 2023. The number of cargo units decreased by 10.2% to 23,178 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 3.5% to 59,455 units in the same comparison.
In the third quarter of 2024 (July-September) AS Tallink Grupp transported 1,715,496 passengers, which is a 3.4% decrease compared to the same period a year ago. The number of cargo units decreased by 11.7% to 66,865 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 8.3% to 250,810 units in the same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for September 2024 and the third quarter of the year were the following:
|
| Sept 2024
| Sept 2023
| Change
| Q3 2024
| Q3 2023
| Change
| Passengers
| 404,143
| 401,520
| 0.7%
| 1,715,496
| 1,775,821
| -3.4%
| Finland–Sweden
| 95,176
| 119,457
| -20.3%
| 441,758
| 539,121
| -18.1%
| Estonia–Finland
| 270,648
| 252,945
| 7.0%
| 1,058,909
| 1,076,675
| -1.7%
| Estonia–Sweden
| 38,319
| 29,118
| 31.6%
| 214,829
| 160,025
| 34.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Cargo Units
| 23,178
| 25,823
| -10.2%
| 66,865
| 75,701
| -11.7%
| Finland-Sweden
| 3,535
| 3,310
| 6.8%
| 9,581
| 8,718
| 9.9%
| Estonia-Finland
| 16,292
| 18,461
| -11.7%
| 48,363
| 55,601
| -13.0%
| Estonia-Sweden
| 3,351
| 4,052
| -17.3%
| 8,921
| 11,382
| -21.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Passenger Vehicles
| 59,455
| 61,602
| -3.5%
| 250,810
| 273,514
| -8.3%
| Finland-Sweden
| 4,921
| 5,785
| -14.9%
| 29,379
| 39,189
| -25.0%
| Estonia-Finland
| 52,605
| 54,364
| -3.2%
| 207,878
| 223,335
| -6.9%
| Estonia-Sweden
| 1,929
| 1,453
| 32.8%
| 13,553
| 10,990
| 23.3%
FINLAND–SWEDEN
The third quarter Finland-Sweden results reflect the operation of the Helsinki-Stockholm and the Turku-Stockholm route.
ESTONIA–FINLAND
The third quarter Estonia-Finland results reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar and the cruise ferry Victoria I. The cruise ferry Victoria I that operated the Tallinn-Stockholm route since 31 May 2024 returned to the Tallinn-Helsinki route providing cruise service on 31 August 2024.
ESTONIA–SWEDEN
The third quarter Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär routes by two cruise ferries and two cargo vessels until 31 August 2024. From 31 August 2024 the Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of one cruise ferry and two cargo vessels since the cruise ferry Victoria I returned to the Tallinn-Helsinki route.
Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail
