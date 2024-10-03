DFC APP Has Launched A New Mobile App, Now Available On Google Play And The Apple App Store.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London, UK, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DFC, a leading global exchange, today announced that its new mobile app is now available on Play and Apple App Store. The new app is called UKDFC Pro.











DFC has been committed to providing global users with a safe, stable and user-friendly trading platform. Through this mobile application, users can easily access DFC's trading platform, manage assets and understand the latest market trends anytime and anywhere.

David Paul, CEO of DFC, said:“We are delighted to launch DFC's mobile app (UKDFC Pro) to make it easier for users around the world, whether they are beginners or experienced traders, to manage their currency assets. Our app provides a user-friendly interface and powerful functions, ensuring they can react quickly and get the best investment experience in the fast-paced trading market.”

App Highlights:



Real-time Trading: supports real-time buying and selling of multiple currencies, providing a smooth trading experience.

Asset Management: users can easily view, manage and adjust asset portfolios at a glance.

Market Analysis: with built-in market monitoring tools, users can access the latest market data and price fluctuations to support more informed investment decisions. Advanced Security Features: DFC prioritizes the security of user assets and integrates two-factor authentication (2FA) to ensure maximum protection.

The UKDFC Pro mobile app has been rigorously tested and optimised to ensure ease of use and fast responsiveness. Whether on a phone, tablet or desktop.

For this app update, we would like to express our special thanks to the DFC legal team, insurance department, technology department, public relations department and all employees for their efforts over the past year, which have contributed to DFC's continuous growth and recognition from the government and society.

This update will not affect the user experience. We have prepared a series of feedback activities for users, the specific updates and activities are as follows:

Update Details:

The price of DFC tokens will increase from the original presale price of $1.7 per token to $5 per token.Turn off the contract amount transfer function to effectively increase user income.Increase daily contract trading profits for all users.We will make job adjustments for employees in existing angel positions and above to prepare for reserving more talent for the global community.

For more detailed information, please contact the project manager.

Official Activities:

New user registrations will receive a $5 reward (credited to the DFC wallet).Old users who invite new real users will receive a $5 reward. For example, inviting 1 new user to recharge will receive a fixed $5 reward; inviting 10 new users to recharge will receive a $50 reward, and so on.3.DFC Position Benefits: During the event period, team deposits will earn a 2% bonus (the bonus must be applied for and signed off by the project manager after the event ends). Example: If your team's total deposit during the event period is $1,000, you will receive a $20 commission; if it's $10,000, you will receive $200, and so on. Team deposit commissions do not conflict with quarterly dividends.

Event Timing:

Start Time: October 3, 2024, 10:00 AM UK time

End Time: October 9, 2024, 10:00 PM UK time

Platform & Availability

The UkDFC Pro app is now available for download globally on Google Play and Apple App Store. Users can simply search for "UKDFC Pro" to find and download the app, or visit [official website link] for more details.











DFC Future Plans

DFC launched a global community building program in September to expand its brand awareness and market influence. The program aims to establish local DFC communities in multiple cities around the world to create hubs for DFC users and supporters. This initiative will not only significantly increase DFC's global brand awareness, but will also encourage more user participation and cultivate strong user retention and brand loyalty.

The global community building program is a highly creative and strategic initiative for DFC.



We welcome you to join hands with UKDFC Pro Exchange to create a bright future for DFC APP together!

For more details, please visit:

or contact:

UK Headquarters: +44(0)7960-9999-39

German branch: +49(0)1573-9776-206

Email:

Support: admin(at)dfcmail. vip

Office: official(at)dfcgmail.vip



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

CONTACT: PAUL David DFC admin (at)