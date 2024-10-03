Acuity Trading And Interactive Brokers Announce Strategic Collaboration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

QUEEN, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Acuity Trading, a leading provider of alternative data and analysis tools, is excited to announce its strategic collaboration with Interactive Brokers (IBKR), one of the world's most prominent brokerage firms. This collaboration brings the powerful Acuity Research Terminal to Interactive Brokers' platform, significantly enhancing the research and decision-making tools available to investors.Through this initiative, the Acuity Research Terminal is now fully integrated into Interactive Brokers' Discovery Tool within the Trader Workstation (TWS) Mosaic. Investors can seamlessly access a centralised research platform offering unique analysis and alternative data sets, enabling them to formulate informed investment ideas across multiple asset classes.Key Features of the Acuity Research Terminal on Interactive Brokers:Multi-Asset Class Coverage: Investors can explore and analyse up to five asset classes-Equities, Currencies, Commodities, Indices, and Cryptocurrencies-directly within the Research Terminal. Users have the flexibility to focus on individual asset classes or select all five simultaneously for a comprehensive market overview.Comprehensive Calendar Events: Investors can access detailed corporate and economic calendars, both of which are critical for tracking high-impact events. The Acuity Corporate Calendar covers key corporate events such as earnings reports, dividends, IPOs, and M&As, with filters for region, sector, and company-specific events. The Economic Calendar, on the other hand, allows filtering by impact level, country, and date range, offering insights into macroeconomic events that could influence market conditions. Each event is accompanied by historical charts and related news for deeper analysis.AssetIQ: This tool provides an overview of available instruments, highlighting current opportunities based on Acuity's proprietary data scores. These scores are derived from an analysis of various data categories including momentum, volatility, news sentiment, and media coverage, enabling investors to make more informed decisions.NewsIQ: Powered by data from Dow Jones, NewsIQ delivers critical insights through sections like“Heard on the Street” and“Hot News.” The tool helps investors identify potentially profitable assets by tracking their popularity and sentiment across news sources. The analysis is visually represented in four quadrants: Warning Signs, Best Performers, Worst Performers, and Growth Potential, alongside a summary of the most impactful articles of the week.“We are thrilled to work with Interactive Brokers, a platform synonymous with advanced trading technology and that has a global investor base,” said Andrew Lane, Acuity Trading CEO.“By integrating the Acuity Research Terminal into their ecosystem, we are empowering investors with the tools they need to uncover opportunities and make data-driven investment decisions.”The Acuity Research Terminal is now live on Interactive Brokers' platform, ready to enhance the research and trading experience for investors worldwide.About AcuityAcuity Trading revolutionised the online trading experience for millions of investors with the introduction of visual news and sentiment tools in 2013. Today, Acuity continues to lead the fintech market with alpha generating alternative data and highly engaging trading tools using the latest in AI research and technology. Acuity's team of academics, scientists, news and market professionals are dedicated to delivering highly effective data products that bring value to investors of all levels and experience. Flexible delivery options include APIs, MT4/5, plug and play widgets and third party automation services.Contact Us33 Queen StLondonEC4R 1AP

