Sheffield Chamber Orchestra Appoints Laurence Perkins As Artistic Director

MENAFN - Pressat)– Sheffield Chamber is excited to announce the appointment of Laurence Perkins as its new Artistic Director. A celebrated bassoonist and conductor, Laurence brings a wealth of experience and a deep passion for classical to this leadership role.

Laurence Perkins is widely known for his remarkable career as the principal bassoonist of Manchester Camerata, as well as for his contributions as a recording artist and music educator. His dedication to British music and his collaborative approach to music-making have earned him a distinguished reputation in the classical music community.

The chair of the Orchestra, Julie Ryan said,“In his new role with Sheffield Chamber Orchestra, Laurence will draw on his extensive experience to lead the ensemble in a dynamic and inspiring direction. We are thrilled to welcome Laurence Perkins as our new Artistic Director. His artistic vision and passion for music make him an ideal leader as we look forward to an exciting new chapter.”

“My musical world is and always has been the incredibly wide range of music for chamber orchestra, with masterpieces spanning four centuries”, says Laurence.“One of the joys of playing in a smaller orchestra is that each player has a special identity, and their individual contribution is both important and very special. This leads to exciting and vibrant music-making, which is one of the great qualities of Sheffield Chamber Orchestra. I am hugely looking forward to an exciting musical journey with the SCO players, exploring some really inspiring music.”

Sheffield Chamber Orchestra is eager to embark on this new journey under Laurence Perkins' leadership. The upcoming season will feature an array of innovative programs, showcasing both beloved classics and fresh new works, beginning with a concert on Saturday November 30th, 2024, at Ecclesall Parish Church. With Laurence at the helm, the Orchestra is set to continue its tradition of delivering captivating performances that enrich the cultural landscape of Sheffield and beyond.