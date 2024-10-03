Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Germany On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad sent on Thursday a cable of congratulations to President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier on his country's national day. His Highness wished him a long healthy life and more development and prosperity for the people of Germany. (end) ag

