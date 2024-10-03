Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Germany On Nat'l Day
KUWAIT, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Thursday a cable of congratulations to President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier on his country's national day.
His Highness wished him a long healthy life and more development and prosperity for the people of Germany. (end)
