War Update: 142 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Some 142 combat engagements were recorded on the front lines in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, most of them in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors.

Dmytro Lykhovii, a spokesperson for the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, announced this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, yesterday the enemy carried out 69 against the positions of Ukrainian units and population centers, using 126 guided aerial bombs. The occupiers also launched 4,543 shelling attacks, including 132 MLRS attacks.

Enemy airstrikes targeted Yastrubyne, Katerynivka, Pavlivka, Kucherivka, Richky, Ulanove, Velyki Prokhody, Kharkiv, Vovchansk, Cherkaska Lozova, Derhachi, Lisna Stinka, Vyshneve, Zeleny Hai, Chunyshyne, Cherneshchyna, Yampolivka, Nykyforivka, Markove, Chasiv Yar, Druzhba, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Bohoiavlenka, Katerynivka, Sloviansk, Urozhaine, Temyrivka, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, and Kozatske.

Russian army loses 1,150 soldiers in Ukraine in past day

According to the General Staff, in the Kharkiv sectors, the enemy made two attempts to attack Ukrainian positions near Vovchansk and Tykhe.

The occupiers launched 14 attacks in the Kupiansk sector. Ukrainian forces repelled the assaults of the Russian army near Synkivka, Andriivka, Pishchane, and Stelmakhivka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy made 14 attempts to break through Ukrainian defenses near Hrekivka, Nevske, Novosadove, Makiivka, and Torske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupiers attacked Ukrainian positions three times – near Ivanivske, Kalynivka, and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy, supported by aircraft, carried out 20 attacks near Dyliivka, Toretsk, Nelipivka, and Shcherbynivka. Most attacks were recorded near Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 29 enemy attacks outside Vozdvyzhenka, Novotoretske, Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Mykolaivka, Krutyi Yar, Krasnyi Yar, Novohrodivka, and Selydove. The greatest concentration of enemy attacks was recorded near Mykolaivka.

The General Staff said that Ukrainian forces repelled 27 attacks in the Kurakhove sector. The occupiers most actively tried to advance in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Kurakhove and Heorhiivka. In addition, the enemy launched attacks in the direction of Tsukuryne, Zhelanne Druhe, and Katerynivka.

In the Vremivka sector, the invaders carried out six assaults on the positions of Ukrainian positions in the Bohoiavlenka area.

In the Orikhiv sector, the occupiers advanced on Kamianske.

In the Dnipro River, Siversk and Huliaipole sectors, the Russian invaders did not carry out offensive operations.

Ukrainian soldiers are inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the invading forces. Over the past day, Ukrainian aircraft and missile forces and artillery hit four enemy air defense systems, three areas of concentration of Russian personnel, weapons and military hardware, an artillery piece in a firing position and two ammunition depots of the invaders.