Kharkiv Airstrike: Casualty Toll In Targeted Apartment Block Up To 11

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, five out of eleven wounded residents were hospitalized after an overnight Russian that hit a five-storey residential building.

That's according to a spokeswoman for the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Olena Shapoval, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Russians hit a residential building in Kharkiv with a KAB glide bomb / Photo: Vyacheslav Madievskyi, Ukrinform

"A total of 11 wounded. Five are hospitalized, their condition is from moderate to light," Shapoval said.

She added that a girl, 3, injured as a result of the bombing was initially taken to hospital, but at the request of her parents, after a medical examination, she was put on an outpatient treatment. The girl suffered an explosive injury, a closed craniocerebral injury, and damage to hearing organs.

As reported, Wednesday night, Russia attacked Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs, one of which hit a five-storey residential building.