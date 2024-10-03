Kharkiv Airstrike: Casualty Toll In Targeted Apartment Block Up To 11
10/3/2024 3:08:31 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, five out of eleven wounded residents were hospitalized after an overnight Russian airstrike that hit a five-storey residential building.
That's according to a spokeswoman for the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Olena Shapoval, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
Russians hit a residential building in Kharkiv with a KAB glide bomb / Photo: Vyacheslav Madievskyi, Ukrinform
"A total of 11 wounded. Five are hospitalized, their condition is from moderate to light," Shapoval said.
She added that a girl, 3, injured as a result of the bombing was initially taken to hospital, but at the request of her parents, after a medical examination, she was put on an outpatient treatment. The girl suffered an explosive injury, a closed craniocerebral injury, and damage to hearing organs.
As reported, Wednesday night, Russia attacked Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs, one of which hit a five-storey residential building.
