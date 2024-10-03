Dfrobot Invited To Attend The International Forum Of UNESCO Chairs And Partners In Addis Ababa

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHANGHAI, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Forum of UNESCO Chairs and Partners, organized by the African Union Commission in collaboration with UNESCO, took place successfully in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, from September 30 to October 2, 2024. The forum's theme, "Transforming Knowledge for Africa's Future," underscored the crucial role of education in achieving sustainable development across the continent.

DFRobot's CMO, Qian Zhang, participated in the forum and engaged in a round table discussion on October 2, focused on "Transforming Future African Education through Responsible and Human-Centered AIED." This sub-forum brought together regional and global participants from the UNESCO Chairs network to address pressing challenges and opportunities in AI education.

Educators and policymakers recognized the potential of information and communication technology (ICT) to improve educational outcomes and foster growth in Africa. They highlighted challenges like inadequate infrastructure, socio-economic disparities, and data privacy concerns. The forum aimed to create a collaborative platform to address these issues and promote innovation.

During the round table discussion, Qian Zhang shared her insights from four perspectives: Enhancing Education Quality and Inclusivity, Challenges and Strategies for AI Adoption, Cross-Country Collaboration, and Priorities for the Community of Practice (CoP). She said, "We propose the introduction of foundational AI courses focusing on visual and voice recognition, which can be taught with minimal equipment. To support this, DFRobot has launched an affordable single-board computer, Unihiker, aimed at allowing students to experience AI firsthand, code simple programs, and see robots respond to their commands through Python programming." She further noted, "In many provinces across China, AI has not only been integrated into the curriculum but also actively implemented in classrooms, allowing students to practice and engage with AI technology firsthand." She elaborated on specific practices in this area in China.

Ms. Zhang emphasized DFRobot's commitment to educational equity and mentioned their no-programming-required learning kit, Boson. This kit is designed to empower students in areas with limited internet access to develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills, regardless of teachers' proficiency levels. "By leveraging AI, we can tailor learning experiences to meet individual needs, ensuring that every child-regardless of their location or background-has the opportunity to explore the world of AI," she stated.

Additionally, she addressed pressing challenges, including data privacy, ethical considerations and etc. "Collaboration across countries is essential for the successful and safe adoption of AI in education. It's not just about sharing ideas; it's about sharing solutions. DFRobot is eager to partner with educational institutions, governments, and NGOs to create a global network of support and innovation" she added.

The International Forum of UNESCO Chairs and Partners was a success, focusing on the impact of diverse future scenarios on Africa's research and innovation ecosystems. It aimed to strengthen collaboration between higher education institutions and global partners, discuss policies for knowledge-based economies, improve accessibility for marginalized communities, and emphasize education's role in developing a skilled workforce. The forum also fostered discussions on the transformative power of AI education in Africa.

