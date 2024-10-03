Al Hammadi Meets Korean Deputy Foreign Minister
Date
10/3/2024 3:02:21 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi met yesterday with Deputy Minister for Public diplomacy in the Republic of Korea H E Hong Seok-in on the sidelines of the third summit of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue. During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation and ways to support and develop them.
MENAFN03102024000063011010ID1108742024
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.