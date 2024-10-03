Edufront Plans Globally Benchmarked Learning For 18,000 Students In Local Schools At $1,000

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Students working on Pingal projects.

Pinewood's investee Edufront to support 18000 students with Digital Ecosystem @$1000 each, setting a new benchmark in education.

- Satish JhaNEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pinewood Systems is glad to announce that its investee company, Edufront, has been awarded a significant project to support 18,000 students during 2024-2026 with its Digital Learning Ecosystem (DLE) and Pingal programs.The program costs $1000 per student and will onboard 6000 students by March 2025 and extend it to the next 12,000 students during 2025-2026, following a successful pilot.This initiative marks a pivotal moment for the edtech sector in India, as Edufront sets a new benchmark for sustainable, scalable, and quality education solutions that are benchmarked to Global Standards at affordable costs.Edufront will provide students with a comprehensive digital learning ecosystem that includes the OTPC (One Tablet per Child), Pingal (focused on STEM, robotics, and AI), and English Communication Skills Development.This is the first time an Indian edtech company is undertaking a project of this scale with a sustainable fee model, offering cutting-edge educational tools and resources that are accessible to thousand learners, teachers across multiple schools.The programs are designed to meet global standards, ensuring students receive a high-quality education that prepares them for future challenges.Edufront's digital learning ecosystem (DLE) will enhance student engagement, improve learning outcomes, and foster skills that are essential for success in today's technology-driven world."We are excited to lead this innovative project, which will provide thousands of students with world-class learning opportunities," said Satish Jha, Chairman, of Pinewood Systems.He also emphasised that "Edufront is committed to delivering measurable educational outcomes that will make a lasting impact on the students and their communities."The expansion plans to include additional 12,000 students after the initial phase reflects the strong belief in the program's success and scalability.This project signifies a new era for edtech in India, driven by Pinewood Systems and Edufront's shared vision of transforming education through technology.For more information, please contact:Kabir Shah+91 73036 67727...

Kabir Shah

Pinewood Systems

+91 73036 67727

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.