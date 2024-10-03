$1,082.44+ Million Breast Biopsy Market Key Highlights Driving The Industry CAGR Of 5.1% Forecast, 2024-2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Breast Biopsy Size, Share, growth, analysis

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global breast biopsy market , valued at $658.17 million in 2020, is projected to reach $1,082.44 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. As breast biopsies play a crucial role in diagnosing breast cancer, advancements in technology, and rising awareness, the market is experiencing steady growth. Below are some of the key highlights driving the industry:Get a Sample Copy of this Report:1. Breast Biopsy: A Diagnostic ToolBreast biopsies are essential for diagnosing breast cancer and identifying other conditions through physical examinations. The most common method is fine needle aspiration biopsy (FNAB), a minimally invasive procedure that leaves no scarring. Additionally, ultrasound-guided biopsies use real-time imaging to locate tissue, while stereotactic mammography uses images from various angles to precisely guide the needle.2. High Efficacy in Early Cancer DetectionBreast biopsy is one of the most accurate methods for detecting breast cancer. Despite about 70-80% of biopsies being benign, they can still reveal early signs of mammary carcinoma, emphasizing their importance in preventive healthcare. The psychological burden of traditional invasive surgeries has shifted focus to less invasive procedures.3. Factors Contributing to Market Growth.Increased Awareness and Screenings: Growing breast cancer awareness and campaigns across the globe have driven market expansion..Advancements in Biopsy Technologies: Continuous research and development in minimally invasive procedures offer more accurate cancer detection..Government Support: Various governments are actively funding cancer research and offering favorable reimbursement policies, further boosting the market.4. Challenges Facing the MarketDespite its growth, the breast biopsy market faces certain challenges:.Adverse Effects & Infections: Concerns over post-biopsy complications, including infections, slow market growth..False Positives: The psychological burden of false positive results remains a challenge for patients undergoing biopsy procedures.5. Market Segmentation.Product-Based Segmentation: Key categories include vacuum-assisted biopsy (VAB), core needle biopsy (CNB), and fine needle aspiration biopsy (FNAB). Core needle biopsy is the fastest-growing segment, offering more comprehensive tissue samples for cancer diagnosis..Technology-Based Segmentation: The market is divided into ultrasound-guided, MRI-guided, mammography-guided stereotactic, and CT-guided biopsies. Ultrasound-guided biopsy is both the largest and fastest-growing segment, offering a quicker, radiation-free alternative..End-User Segmentation: Hospitals and clinics dominate the market due to their experienced staff and the increasing number of breast cancer checkups.6. Regional Insights.North America holds the largest market share, led by the U.S. and Canada, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure and a robust medical tourism industry..Asia-Pacific is expected to grow the fastest, with countries like China, India, and Japan heavily investing in healthcare infrastructure.7. Key Players in the MarketLeading companies shaping the breast biopsy market include Becton, Dickinson & Company, Hologic, Inc., Fujifilm, Illumina, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Corp. Other notable players include OncoCyte Corporation, Labcorp, and Carestream Health.Enquire Before Buying:

