Education Ministry Organises 9Th Session Of 'Illuminations' Initiative

Doha, Qatar: The of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) recently held the 9th session of the 'Illuminations' initiative in celebrations of World Teachers Day, with the participation of over 300 students, teachers, parents, school headmasters, and senior officials from the Ministry.

During the session, several educational consultants and teachers spoke about the significance of this year's theme, 'The Teacher: Giving That Inspires Generations,' sharing their journeys in the teaching profession, their reasons for choosing this career, personal experiences in the educational field, their evaluations of it, and how they inspire their colleagues and students to increase their passion for education.

They also discussed the influences and challenges they faced, how they overcame them, the role of the community in supporting them, their relationships with their students and the surrounding community, and the messages they wish to convey to their fellow teachers on this occasion, emphasising that teaching is a mission before it is a job.

In his remarks during the session, Educational Consultant Dr. Abdulrahman Al Harami discussed the significance of the Teacher's Day theme, affirming that teachers are the most giving members of society. He highlighted the impact of nurturing teachers in shaping generations and leaders, calling on the community and parents to support teachers and elevate their status.

Salman Youssef, a teacher at Ahmed Mansour Primary School for Boys, reminded teachers of the importance of feeling responsible and seeking rewards from God for their work, stating that students deserve the best.

Haya Al Kaabi, a teacher at Al Nahda Primary School for Girls, shared her journey as a teacher, stressing that her desire and passion for educating generations motivated her to join the profession, adding that teachers are the foundation of society and its development. She highlighted her educational methods, which involve listening to students and valuing what they say, addressing her fellow teachers by saying,“you are in the right place and in the right profession.”

At the end of the session, Director of the Public Relations and Communication Department at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and the Supervisor of the 'Illuminations' initiative Maryam Abdullah Al Mohannadi honoured the speakers for their valuable contributions that enriched the dialogue.

The 'Illuminations' initiative serves as a dialogue platform that brings together educators from within and outside the Ministry for discussions on specific educational and academic issues of common interest, aimed at developing effective and inspiring ideas.

Launched by the Ministry of Education, the initiative seeks to promote values of transparency, participation, and innovation, discussing issues within a comprehensive framework that begins with purposeful dialogue and exchange of opinions, and culminates in the application of the session's outputs and recommendations in the Ministry's plans and policies.