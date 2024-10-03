ION-Owned LIST Enhances Fasttrade Solution To Expand Access To Cboe Europe Equities Trading Mechanisms

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LONDON, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LIST , an ION company, has upgraded its FastTrade

trading solution to offer access to additional equity trading mechanisms from Cboe Europe ('Cboe').

With this upgrade, LIST's customers can now access Cboe's Dark and Periodic Auction Books, the largest mechanisms in their respective categories, and existing connectivity to the exchange's Lit Order Books. The upgrade also allows access to these order through sweep functionality, enabling customers to access multiple Cboe order books via a single order and benefit from potential size and price improvement opportunities.

Cboe Europe is the largest pan-European stock exchange by value-traded and market share, offering access to stocks from 15 European countries. It provides its customers with an unrivaled range of trading services, designed to meet execution needs for speed, size, and price improvement.

LIST's customers will also be able to benefit from Cboe's recently introduced retail-focused tariff across its Lit, Dark, and Periodic Auctions Books. This tariff enables free executions for retail-attested orders sent directly by retail brokers. Cboe also plans to introduce a retail liquidity provider solution in early 2025, subject to regulatory approvals.

Alex Dalley, Head of Cboe Netherlands, Cboe Europe , said, "We are excited that ION's LIST solution has expanded access to our full range of equity trading execution mechanisms. It will help strengthen Cboe's presence in the Italian market, particularly among its retail community, and enable LIST's customers to benefit from better execution outcomes."

Alvise Insalaco, CEO of LIST , said, "The enhancement of our trading platform again demonstrates our commitment to innovation. We are dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions that ensure the best execution for client orders across both lit and dark venues."



About ION

ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporate organizations. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their businesses for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit .



About ION Markets

ION Markets provides transformative technology and solutions to financial institutions dealing asset management, cleared derivatives, equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, and secured funding. Our award-winning end-to-end solutions simplify clients' operations by automating the full trade lifecycle,

providing tools to manage risk, and maximizing access to liquidity, while giving real-time access to critical information required for timely operational decisions and execution on a global scale. For more information, visit markets/ .

About LIST

LIST, an ION company, is a leading financial technology provider to the global trading community, including trading venues, market makers, brokers, asset managers, risk managers, and compliance officers. LIST's innovative turnkey products and delivery, driven by customers' needs, together with a skilled and determined young team, play a key role in supporting successful business growth in today's volatile times. Continuous innovation and client partnerships around the globe have built trust and reliance on LIST's unique real-time and data analytics capabilities.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

SOURCE ION

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED