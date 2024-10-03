(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 3rd October 2024 PayPoint plc ("PayPoint" or the "Company") Transaction in Own Shares The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec plc (“Investec”). Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 2nd October 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 10,956 Lowest price per share (pence): 664.00 Highest price per share (pence): 672.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 667.6969

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 72,134,688 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 72,134,688 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 667.6969 10,956 664.00 672.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 02 October 2024 10:25:33 247 664.00 XLON 00302034866TRLO1 02 October 2024 11:01:56 211 667.00 XLON 00302035908TRLO1 02 October 2024 11:01:56 76 667.00 XLON 00302035909TRLO1 02 October 2024 11:01:56 211 667.00 XLON 00302035910TRLO1 02 October 2024 11:01:56 211 667.00 XLON 00302035911TRLO1 02 October 2024 11:01:56 211 667.00 XLON 00302035912TRLO1 02 October 2024 11:01:56 211 667.00 XLON 00302035913TRLO1 02 October 2024 11:01:56 211 667.00 XLON 00302035914TRLO1 02 October 2024 11:01:56 130 667.00 XLON 00302035915TRLO1 02 October 2024 11:01:56 211 667.00 XLON 00302035916TRLO1 02 October 2024 11:01:56 211 667.00 XLON 00302035917TRLO1 02 October 2024 11:01:56 211 667.00 XLON 00302035918TRLO1 02 October 2024 11:01:56 211 667.00 XLON 00302035919TRLO1 02 October 2024 11:01:56 196 667.00 XLON 00302035920TRLO1 02 October 2024 11:02:07 118 666.00 XLON 00302035923TRLO1 02 October 2024 11:02:10 115 666.00 XLON 00302035924TRLO1 02 October 2024 11:02:14 33 667.00 XLON 00302035934TRLO1 02 October 2024 11:03:17 115 667.00 XLON 00302036024TRLO1 02 October 2024 11:03:17 123 667.00 XLON 00302036025TRLO1 02 October 2024 11:09:19 123 666.00 XLON 00302036264TRLO1 02 October 2024 11:09:19 122 666.00 XLON 00302036265TRLO1 02 October 2024 11:09:19 122 666.00 XLON 00302036266TRLO1 02 October 2024 11:09:42 233 666.00 XLON 00302036270TRLO1 02 October 2024 11:09:51 117 666.00 XLON 00302036271TRLO1 02 October 2024 11:11:58 113 665.00 XLON 00302036326TRLO1 02 October 2024 11:11:58 113 665.00 XLON 00302036327TRLO1 02 October 2024 11:11:58 122 667.00 XLON 00302036328TRLO1 02 October 2024 11:15:37 33 667.00 XLON 00302036476TRLO1 02 October 2024 11:15:37 211 667.00 XLON 00302036477TRLO1 02 October 2024 11:15:37 2 667.00 XLON 00302036478TRLO1 02 October 2024 11:15:37 14 667.00 XLON 00302036479TRLO1 02 October 2024 11:15:37 123 667.00 XLON 00302036480TRLO1 02 October 2024 11:40:21 358 671.00 XLON 00302037357TRLO1 02 October 2024 11:41:01 123 672.00 XLON 00302037365TRLO1 02 October 2024 11:41:01 122 672.00 XLON 00302037366TRLO1 02 October 2024 12:17:44 64 671.00 XLON 00302038218TRLO1 02 October 2024 12:17:44 56 671.00 XLON 00302038219TRLO1 02 October 2024 12:17:44 119 671.00 XLON 00302038220TRLO1 02 October 2024 13:15:20 2 671.00 XLON 00302039694TRLO1 02 October 2024 13:25:28 121 671.00 XLON 00302039929TRLO1 02 October 2024 13:25:28 122 671.00 XLON 00302039930TRLO1 02 October 2024 13:25:28 123 671.00 XLON 00302039931TRLO1 02 October 2024 13:25:53 4 669.00 XLON 00302039939TRLO1 02 October 2024 13:25:53 111 669.00 XLON 00302039940TRLO1 02 October 2024 13:25:53 111 669.00 XLON 00302039941TRLO1 02 October 2024 14:02:06 119 668.00 XLON 00302040460TRLO1 02 October 2024 14:02:06 119 668.00 XLON 00302040461TRLO1 02 October 2024 14:02:07 115 667.00 XLON 00302040464TRLO1 02 October 2024 14:21:42 26 665.00 XLON 00302041024TRLO1 02 October 2024 14:50:15 21 667.00 XLON 00302042904TRLO1 02 October 2024 15:50:05 22 668.00 XLON 00302046419TRLO1 02 October 2024 16:14:26 902 668.00 XLON 00302047859TRLO1 02 October 2024 16:14:26 29 668.00 XLON 00302047860TRLO1 02 October 2024 16:14:26 180 668.00 XLON 00302047861TRLO1 02 October 2024 16:14:26 2,438 668.00 XLON 00302047862TRLO1 02 October 2024 16:15:13 120 668.00 XLON 00302047921TRLO1 02 October 2024 16:15:35 119 668.00 XLON 00302047944TRLO1 02 October 2024 16:16:02 122 668.00 XLON 00302047999TRLO1 02 October 2024 16:19:20 119 668.00 XLON 00302048221TRLO1 02 October 2024 16:23:56 121 668.00 XLON 00302048560TRLO1 02 October 2024 16:24:29 120 667.00 XLON 00302048610TRLO1 02 October 2024 16:24:33 117 666.00 XLON 00302048617TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970