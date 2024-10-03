عربي


AS Tallink Grupp Statistics For September 2024 And Q3 2024


10/3/2024 2:16:09 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In September 2024, AS Tallink Grupp transported 404,143 passengers, which is a 0.7% increase compared to September 2023. The number of cargo units decreased by 10.2% to 23,178 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 3.5% to 59,455 units in the same comparison.

In the third quarter of 2024 (July-September) AS Tallink Grupp transported 1,715,496 passengers, which is a 3.4% decrease compared to the same period a year ago. The number of cargo units decreased by 11.7% to 66,865 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 8.3% to 250,810 units in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for September 2024 and the third quarter of the year were the following:

Sept 2024 Sept 2023 Change Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Change
Passengers 404,143 401,520 0.7% 1,715,496 1,775,821 -3.4%
Finland–Sweden 95,176 119,457 -20.3% 441,758 539,121 -18.1%
Estonia–Finland 270,648 252,945 7.0% 1,058,909 1,076,675 -1.7%
Estonia–Sweden 38,319 29,118 31.6% 214,829 160,025 34.2%
Cargo Units 23,178 25,823 -10.2% 66,865 75,701 -11.7%
Finland-Sweden 3,535 3,310 6.8% 9,581 8,718 9.9%
Estonia-Finland 16,292 18,461 -11.7% 48,363 55,601 -13.0%
Estonia-Sweden 3,351 4,052 -17.3% 8,921 11,382 -21.6%
Passenger Vehicles 59,455 61,602 -3.5% 250,810 273,514 -8.3%
Finland-Sweden 4,921 5,785 -14.9% 29,379 39,189 -25.0%
Estonia-Finland 52,605 54,364 -3.2% 207,878 223,335 -6.9%
Estonia-Sweden 1,929 1,453 32.8% 13,553 10,990 23.3%

FINLAND–SWEDEN

The third quarter Finland-Sweden results reflect the operation of the Helsinki-Stockholm and the Turku-Stockholm route.

ESTONIA–FINLAND
The third quarter Estonia-Finland results reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar and the cruise ferry Victoria I. The cruise ferry Victoria I that operated the Tallinn-Stockholm route since 31 May 2024 returned to the Tallinn-Helsinki route providing cruise service on 31 August 2024.

ESTONIA–SWEDEN
The third quarter Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär routes by two cruise ferries and two cargo vessels until 31 August 2024. From 31 August 2024 the Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of one cruise ferry and two cargo vessels since the cruise ferry Victoria I returned to the Tallinn-Helsinki route.

Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail ...

Attachment

  • 2024 September and Q3 ENG

MENAFN03102024004107003653ID1108741932


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

