Biden Visits States Hit By Hurricane Helene

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- US President Joe Biden is set to visit Florida and Georgia to assess areas damaged by Hurricane Helene, after he had concluded a similar visit to Hurricane-struck North and South Carolina.

Biden pledged to devote the full force of personnel and resources to the assistance of the of Hurricane Helene, which is really of historic strength.

In a statement late Wednesday, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said the US deployed more than 4,800 personnel from across the workforce in the affected states. We have shipped over 8.8 million meals, more than 7.4 million liters of water, 150 generators, and more than 225,000 tarps to the region. (end)

asj













MENAFN03102024000071011013ID1108741880