Biden Visits States Hit By Hurricane Helene
Date
10/3/2024 2:09:45 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
WASHINGTON, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- US President Joe Biden is set to visit Florida and Georgia to assess areas damaged by Hurricane Helene, after he had concluded a similar visit to Hurricane-struck North and South Carolina.
Biden pledged to devote the full force of personnel and resources to the assistance of the victims of Hurricane Helene, which is really of historic strength.
In a statement late Wednesday, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said the US government deployed more than 4,800 personnel from across the federal workforce in the affected states. We have shipped over 8.8 million meals, more than 7.4 million liters of water, 150 generators, and more than 225,000 tarps to the region. (end)
asj
MENAFN03102024000071011013ID1108741880
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.