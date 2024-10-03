Skanska Converts Retail Space Into Healthcare Facility In New York, USA, For USD 84M, About SEK 880M

The project includes the renovation of an approximately 15,000 square meter, existing three-story building. The scope of work entails new exam rooms, consultation and staff offices for physician practices including gastroenterology, orthopaedics, cardiology/nuclear medicine and pulmonology.

A radiology department will include equipment such as MRIs and CTs, and the ambulatory surgery center will include spaces such as operating rooms, procedure rooms, as well as prep and recovery rooms. The building's entire mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems and infrastructure will be replaced.

Construction is underway and is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2026.

