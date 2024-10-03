Singapore's Private Economy Expands For 19 Consecutive Months
10/3/2024 1:45:12 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Singapore, Oct 3 (IANS) The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Singapore Purchasing Managers' index (PMI) was 56.6 in September, marking a continued improvement in private business conditions for 19 straight months, the S&P Global said Thursday.
It added that the growth rate eased to a three-month low but remained marked, Xinhua news agency reported.
The accumulation rate was the most pronounced in eight months, partly due to supply constraints. Inventory levels also declined amid a worsening of supply delays.
Input prices continued climbing last month as firms reported higher raw materials, transport, and labour costs, but at a moderate pace from August.
Though easing from an over three-year peak in August, the confidence levels among Singaporean private sector firms remained above the long-run average and reflected hopes for better business activities.
A PMI reading of 50 and above indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 indicates contraction.
