US Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris Popular Among Young Voters, Leads Donald Trump By 14 Points New Poll Result Here

Kamala Harris, the candidate and US Vice President, reportedly made some impressive gains in various demographics ever since she joined the US Presidential race this year.



According to Politico report, 59-year-old Kamala Harris leads against nominee Donald by 14 points among voters between 18 and 49 years of age. These figures mark a significant uptick from US President Joe Biden's earlier performance, who was seen trailing by 1 point.

Turning around her relationship with independents, the Democratic nominee moved from a 6-point deficit under Joe Biden to a 9-point lead against former US president and businessman Donald Trump.

The report further noted that Kamala Harris has outperformed Joe Biden among women, suburban voters, and rural voters. This indicates a broader coalition of support for the Democratic candidate.

According to poll figures, Kamala Harris is not popular among senior citizens, trailing 78-year-old Donald Trump by 7 points among those aged 65 and older. This marks a shift from US President's narrower 1-point deficit in April.