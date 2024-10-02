Cloudwerx India Office Strengthens Leadership Team, Solidifies Growth Trajectory As Google Cloud Premier Partner

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CloudWerx , a Premier Cloud Professional and a leading force in innovative cloud solutions, today announced the expansion of its leadership team in India with the appointments of Rukesh Patel as Managing Partner, India Head, Engineering (Global), Tarun Palavalasa as Cloud Engineering Manager, Infrastructure, Engineering (Global), and Madhukar Patneedi as Cloud Engineering Manager, AI/ML. These strategic hires highlight CloudWerx's commitment to delivering superior cloud solutions and solidifying its position as a trusted technology advisor in the region.Rukesh Patel, a seasoned technology leader with three decades of experience, brings a wealth of knowledge spanning the banking and technology sectors. His proven track record of driving technology transformation at prominent organizations, including Jio Financial Services, Edelweiss, and FSS, makes him an invaluable addition to CloudWerx India. Rukesh's expertise will be instrumental in expanding CloudWerx's engineering capabilities and fostering a culture of innovation.Tarun Palavalasa, a highly skilled Multi/Hybrid Cloud Architect and active member of the CNCF community, boasts a deep understanding of GCP, AWS, and VMware. His passion for open-source technologies and extensive experience in the banking, finance, and telecommunications industries will enable CloudWerx to deliver cutting-edge cloud solutions that are both secure and scalable.Madhukar Patneedi, a seasoned Cloud ML Architect with over a decade of experience, brings a wealth of knowledge in architecting and implementing AI/ML solutions across major cloud platforms. His consistent delivery of advanced Deep Learning applications and expertise in data analysis and statistical modeling will empower CloudWerx to unlock the full potential of AI/ML for its clients."We are thrilled to welcome Rukesh, Tarun, and Madhukar to our leadership team in India," said Sidhant Gupta, chief technology officer at CloudWerx. "Their deep expertise and passion for technology will significantly enhance our ability to provide world-class cloud services to our clients, even faster. As we continue to expand our presence in India, we remain dedicated to helping businesses harness the full potential of the cloud to achieve their strategic objectives."CloudWerx's India office has witnessed significant growth in 2024, driven by the increasing demand for cloud adoption across various industries, and Cloudwerx's renowned AI leadership and cutting-edge solutions. The company's partnership with Google Cloud, coupled with its strong team of technology professionals, enables it to deliver innovative solutions that accelerate digital transformation and drive business success.For more information on CloudWerx products and solutions, please visit and follow the company on LinkedIn.###About CloudWerx:CloudWerx is a Google Cloud solutions provider built with a global force of engineering experts, laser-focused on conquering your toughest challenges. With a team of elite tech talent and an unwavering commitment to next-level customer service, we empower businesses to accelerate and thrive in even the most complex Google Cloud environments. As a Google Cloud Premier Partner, the 2023 North American Sales Partner of the Year, and the recipient of Google Cloud's 2024 North American Breakthrough Partner of the Year, we're not just keeping pace with cloud innovation-we're setting the pace. Ready to break boundaries and achieve the impossible? For more information, visit .

