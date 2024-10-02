Ministers Share Digital Transformation Experiences In Their Countries At ACD

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A number of ministers participating in the second Business Forum of the Asia Co-operation Dialogue (ACD), held in Doha Wednesday, stressed the significance of artificial intelligence (AI), its applications, and related in accelerating the digital transformation in their countries, enhancing the flexibility and sustainability of chains, facilitating trade and flows, especially since Asia is a promising based on its population and the availability of skilled workers.

The ministers participating in the forum, held under the theme 'AI and New Businesses', emphasised the importance of AI and advanced technology applications in facilitating trade flows and the major transformations they bring about in the labour market and business sectors and enhancing the flexibility, efficiency and sustainability of global supply chains.

They noted that activating the promising opportunities for artificial intelligence applications and uses and new business models will bring about qualitative shifts in enabling global trade, enhancing productivity, supply chain flexibility, developing skills, and facilitating operational processes. This transformation requires the co-operation of governments, institutions, and business sectors in Asian countries to invest in digital infrastructure, integrate innovation, and develop a modern, flexible, and future-ready continental and global trade system.

In their speeches during the forum's inaugural session, they pointed out that what the world is witnessing today is a new foundational stage in the global economy and international trade that requires co-ordination and concerted efforts through comprehensive partnerships that enhance investments, build bridges, and achieve governance of the use of AI in the economy and international trade to overcome challenges and ensure common and mutual benefits for all in Asia and the world.

The ministers discussed their countries' experiences in the use of AI and its entry into many fields, the challenges they faced, and their launch of initiatives to accelerate digital transformation in their countries. They noted that they have thus entered a new era of stability, prosperity, and development, and have amended dozens of laws to enhance and create a creative environment in many sectors.

They pointed out that their countries have created various businesses that rely on AI and related technology, giving priority to manufacturing, tourism, the digital economy, infrastructure development, education, and agriculture.

They urged business sector representatives to explore areas of trade co-operation with their countries and enter into partnerships, especially since they are a fertile environment for these projects, relying on human power and trained labour to achieve mutual interests, ensure global stability and prosperity, and provide better opportunities for future generations.

The ministers participating in the opening session of the forum included Thai Minister of Commerce Pichai Naripthaphan, Co-ordinator to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Ihsaan Afzal Khan, Indian Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, Tajikistan's Minister of Economic Development and Trade Zavqizoda Zavqi Amin, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Dr Thani Ahmed al-Zeyoudi, Kazakhstan's Vice-Minister of Trade and Integration Kairat Torebayev and Myanmar's Deputy Minister for Commerce Min Min.

