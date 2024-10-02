Deputy Amir, Kuwaiti Crown Prince Discuss Mutual Ties
Date
10/2/2024 11:02:50 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Deputy Amir sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani welcomed the crown prince of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, along with his accompanying delegation, at the Amiri Diwan on Wednesday.
They discussed the strong bilateral fraternal relations and ways to boost them, in addition to several topics of common interest.
In attendance were the Ministers and the members of the official delegation accompanying the Crown Prince.
His Highness the Deputy Amir hosted a dinner banquet in honor of the Crown Prince of Kuwait and the accompanying delegation.
MENAFN02102024000067011011ID1108741593
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.