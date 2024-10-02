Deputy Amir, Kuwaiti Crown Prince Discuss Mutual Ties

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Deputy Amir Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani welcomed the of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, along with his accompanying delegation, at the Amiri Diwan on Wednesday.

They discussed the strong bilateral fraternal relations and ways to boost them, in addition to several topics of common interest.

In attendance were the Ministers and the members of the official delegation accompanying the Crown Prince.

His Highness the Deputy Amir hosted a dinner banquet in honor of the Crown Prince of Kuwait and the accompanying delegation.



