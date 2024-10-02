Amir: Stop The War In Gaza, Lebanon Qatar Continues Ceasefire Mediation

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani affirmed that his talks Wednesday with President of the sisterly Islamic Republic of Iran Dr Masoud Pezeshkian addressed areas of co-operation, noting that himself and the Iranian President stressed the importance of exploring potential opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in the commercial and economic fields.

His Highness the Amir explained that the talks are being held in light of the delicate circumstances that the region is going through in terms of the Israeli aggression on Gaza, the West Bank, Al-Aqsa Mosque and Lebanon, pointing out that the martyrdom of thousands of people who were killed and wounded as a result of the aggression puts the entire region on the brink of the abyss, and leads to the expansion of the circle of violence in it.

His Highness the Amir affirmed Qatar's support for any regional or international efforts aimed at reducing escalation and maintaining stability and security in the region, explaining that Qatar calls on the international community to take urgent action to compel the Israeli occupation authorities to stop their brutal aggression on the Gaza Strip and Lebanon Highness the Amir noted that Qatar has warned of the recent escalation in Lebanon, since the beginning of the increasing Israeli aggression, indicating that it has worked intensively to reach a ceasefire and contain the conflict, stressing that de-escalation in light of these rapid developments means that the occupation army stops its unjust war on brothers in Gaza and the West Bank and its aggression on Lebanon.

Regarding mediation to cease fire, His Highness the Amir affirmed the continuation of Qatar's efforts and endeavors to stop the war in Gaza and release the hostages and detainees, explaining that mediation is a strategic option for Qatar.

His Highness the Amir also reiterated that the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent, viable Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital is the key to a lasting and sustainable peace in the region, noting that any other proposals or solutions to circumvent this are doomed to failure.

For his part, the Iranian President expressed his thanks to His Highness the Amir for the warm reception and hospitality, stressing that his country looks forward to strengthening its relations with Qatar through discussions that cover many fields, hoping that the two countries will employ their capabilities to enhance co-operation between them.

The Iranian President also stressed the importance of multiple mechanisms to develop relations between Qatar and Iran, noting that this is what Qatar is doing, and expressed the need to enhance co-operation and brotherhood between Islamic countries in general, highlighting that that co-operation between Qatar and Iran supports the stability and security of the region.

Regarding the recent developments in the region, the president explained that Iran is keen on peace and calls for calm, indicating that wars do not serve the interests of countries in the region.

