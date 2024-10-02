Setting The Standard For Sustainability

(MENAFN- 3BL) Meet the Global Heat Reduction Initiative, a Game-changer in the Climate Fight

Carbon dioxide and other long-lived greenhouse gases like nitrous oxide present major threats to our climate. At the same time, we now know that nearly half of all current global warming isn't caused by CO2, but by short-lived climate“super pollutants” like methane, black carbon, tropospheric ozone, and HFCs. Because these pollutants dissipate fast – from just a few days to a few years – tackling them decisively can produce results fast, within the next decade.

That's just one of the compelling reasons why SCS Global Services has launched the Global Heat Reduction Initiative (GHR). It draws on the latest IPCC climate science and a new, peer-reviewed approach to provide businesses, governments, NGOs, and other organizations with the tools needed to accelerate their positive climate efforts.



The GHR Registry offers credits designed to support climate mitigation projects, with a special focus on super pollutants, opening up new opportunities for project developers and enabling buyers to take effective climate action in a targeted manner that rapidly curbs excess atmospheric heat.

GHR Climate Footprints are the most comprehensive climate footprints available today, making it easier to identify and take the smartest, most cost-effective mitigation steps. Through Advisory and Partnerships , GHR raises awareness of the urgent need to tackle climate super pollutants and supports businesses, governments and NGOs with training, planning, and heat impact assessments.

GHR is our most ambitious climate effort yet – and we're determined to make a difference. We invite all our partners to join in the effort. To learn more and get started, visit the Global Heat Reduction Initiative website today.

eBook: How Companies, Industries, and NGOs Can Develop World-Class Standards with SCS

Sustainability standards are one way organizations can measure and improve their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance. In our new eBook, we walk through the full standard development process, including best practices for developing a robust and credible standard that can serve as a mark of leadership. In this eBook, you will discover:



The value of a sustainability standard and who needs it

How industry research and stakeholder engagement inform a sustainability standard

The full standard development process from draft and review to launch and maintenance

The role of a standard development committee How to field test, revise, and maintain a standard to ensure its relevance and effectiveness

eBook: Top 8 Strategies to Become a Better Water Steward

Following the publication of the Certification Standard for Water Stewardship and Resiliency (SCS-116 ) by SCS Standards, we have created a companion eBook that explores eight of the leading innovations and essential considerations for businesses looking to engage in responsible water stewardship and management. The eight innovations discussed in this eBook focus on real-world applicability and reflect the latest water conservation research, technological developments, and best practices in water management. When leveraged strategically, these eight approaches can help organizations consider how to reach above and beyond current global and country-based water laws and regulations, align operations with natural habitats and ecosystems, uphold community integrity, and enhance water quality while building resilience to climatic changes.

Blog: From GMP to GFSI: How to Elevate Your Food Safety Standards & Achieve Next Level Compliance

In the ever-evolving landscape of food safety, the move from Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) to Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) systems and audits represents a pivotal shift towards a more rigorous set of standards preferred by retailers and the heightened expectations of customers. The many complexities of this transformation also bring a myriad of benefits for companies and consumers - from bolstering food safety protocols to enhancing market competitiveness. But how does a company transition from GMP to GFSI and what are the steps involved? In a new blog post , we explore some of the benefits along with the challenges of this transition, as well as how SCS Global Services can help you achieve your food safety goals. We also answer some of the most frequently asked questions about GFSI, such as how to choose the right GFSI recognized audit for your business and how to prepare for a successful GFSI audit.

Article: How the SCS Recycled Content Certification Promotes Sustainability in the Electronics Industry

In one of our latest articles , we explore how the SCS Recycled Content certification program promotes best practices for improving sustainability in the manufacturing of electrical and electronic equipment (EEE). Increasing the use of recycled materials in manufacturing electronics can significantly reduce environmental impact, cut down on greenhouse gas emissions, and conserve natural resources. By certifying products to this standard, businesses not only demonstrate their commitment to sustainability but also gain access to new markets, such as Amazon's Climate Pledge Friendly Program. Join us as we dig into the details of this transformative standard, the benefits of certification, and how your company can lead the way in promoting a greener electronic manufacturing industry.

News: SCS Consulting Services Opens New European Advisory Arm

SCS Consulting Services , a leader in climate, environmental and sustainability advisory, is expanding its operations by establishing a new European subsidiary based in The Netherlands. This strategic move aims to leverage the growing demand for sustainability consulting services driven by EU and global regulations and increasing corporate commitments to environmental stewardship. SCS Consulting Services offers a deep knowledge of environmental standards and sustainability consulting and is uniquely positioned to meet the increasingly complex needs of European companies. SCS Consulting Services looks forward to developing strategies to meet the latest climate and environmental regulations and consumer demands, while helping clients remain competitive and sustainable on the global market.

Regulatory Update: EU Deforestation Regulation

For global companies exporting goods into the EU, the landmark Regulation on Deforestation-Free Products (EUDR) will kick into high gear on December 30, 2024. SCS has numerous ways to help you be better prepared:

WEBINAR: Navigating the EU Deforestation Regulation's Due Diligence Requirements

Join SCS Global Services lead EUDR Sales Executive in Europe, Gustavo Bacchi, and EUDR Program Manager, Iris van Hal, who will host a 45-minute webinar on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at 11 a.m. ET (5 p.m. CET, 8 a.m. PT) to detail the many advantages of having EUDR due diligence reports verified. During this discussion, you will learn:



How to meet the EUDR's strict supply chain due diligence requirements and avoid costly penalties

The validation and verification process, including the key steps for transparency and risk mitigation

How to navigate the complexities of EUDR compliance: tools and strategies to efficiently verify product origins and help your business to remain sustainable and competitive in the EU market The answers to your questions in real time from SCS EUDR experts ensuring you are prepared to meet upcoming regulatory deadlines

BLOG: In EUDR Compliance: What You Need to Know and How SCS Can Help, we answer some of the most frequently asked questions surrounding EUDR including due diligence statements, geo-location and traceability, compliance with local labor regulations, and more.

WEBINAR: Replay our recent webinar, EUDR Compliance and the Uber Evolution of Traceability Platforms, where you'll learn:



The levels of traceability required for EUDR Compliance

What companies should look for in a traceability platform

The significant data risks of using“Free” traceability platforms

The value of doing an EUDR compliance gap analysis to help set a corporate strategy for compliance achievement by the December 30th deadline How to navigate the EUDR due diligence reporting requirements

SURVEY: SCS is conducting research on behalf of ISEAL on mass balance typologies for deforestation-risk supply chains. Please complete this survey to help us understand whether and why organizations source segregated and/or mass balanced material. Thank you for your participation!

News: State of Washington Approves SCS as Verifier for Cap-and-Invest Offset Program

SCS has been approved as a verification body for offset projects under the State of Washington's Cap-and-Invest program. Established by the Climate Commitment Act (CCA), Cap-and-Invest sets a limit on overall greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the state and requires businesses to obtain allowances equal to their covered emissions. The program requires that offset projects uphold tangible environmental benefits that are“real, permanent, quantifiable, verifiable, and enforceable.” SCS will provide third-party verification and validation services to organizations seeking Cap-and-Invest Offset verification. Learn more by visiting: Offsets - Washington State Department of Ecology .

