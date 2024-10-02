Record-Breaking Shigella Lawyer Investigates Longhorn Steakhouse Shigella Outbreak

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ST. LOUIS and FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A Shigella outbreak closed LongHorn Steakhouse on Wednesday. St. Clair County officials announced they are investigating a Shigella outbreak linked to LongHorn Steakhouse. 6 people have been hospitalized and 14 people have tested positive with Shigella after eating at LongHorn Steakhouse on September 21 and 22. LongHorn Steakhouse is located at 6115

N Illinois St., Fairview Heights, IL 62208.

"The LongHorn Steakhouse Shigella outbreak is likely to grow,"

"Symptoms usually began 8 to 50 hours after eating Shigella-contaminated food. Once people get sick and go to the hospital, it takes time for stool tests to come back positive for Shigella and for those test results to be reported to hospitals. That's why the outbreak numbers will likely continue to rise."

"The scary thing about this outbreak is, as a consumer, there's nothing you can do to tell whether the food that you are buying is safe. You can't taste, smell, or see Shigella. Food that is contaminated with Shigella may look, smell, and taste just like any other food. This is why it's critical that restaurants who make and sell our food, ensure the food is safe before they sell it,"

Jory Lange.

