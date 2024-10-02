3Dcentral Solutions Launches To Revolutionize Local Manufacturing In Quebec

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A new company has entered Quebec's sector, promising to reshape how goods are produced locally. 3DCentral Solutions , launched by the same founders behind the eight-year-old tech firm D-Central Technologies , aims to decentralize manufacturing by using advanced 3D printing technology. This marks a bold new chapter for the D-Central team, who have already made a name for themselves in the province by embracing emerging technologies to create innovative solutions.With 3DCentral Solutions, the team is extending their concept of decentralization, which D-Central Technologies applied successfully in Bitcoin mining and other areas, into the realm of local manufacturing. By leveraging additive manufacturing, 3DCentral Solutions offers Quebec businesses an opportunity to produce high-quality goods locally, sustainably, and at competitive prices, all without reliance on overseas imports-particularly from China.For years, Quebec's economy has been heavily dependent on cheap imported products from countries like China, but this dependence has raised concerns over sustainability, supply chain reliability, and the long-term effects on local industries. 3DCentral Solutions provides an alternative by using 3D printing to create a flexible, scalable production model that reduces the need for mass production, while eliminating the environmental impact of long-distance shipping.“The local manufacturing sector in Quebec has struggled to compete with the low-cost imports from overseas,” says Jonathan Bertrand for 3DCentral Solutions.“With 3D printing, we are creating a model where local businesses can produce high-quality goods affordably, without having to contend with the high costs of mass production and long supply chains.”Through its use of biodegradable and recyclable materials, and employing gyroid infill techniques that reduce material waste, 3DCentral is positioning itself as a key player in Quebec's circular economy. This approach also promises significant environmental benefits by reducing reliance on international shipping, a significant contributor to carbon emissions.The D-Central team, already known for their innovative spirit, believes that 3DCentral Solutions has the potential to compete with large global e-commerce players like TEMU, particularly as consumers in Quebec and beyond become more conscious of sustainability and are eager to support local economies.“By offering locally produced goods at competitive prices, 3DCentral is well-positioned to meet the changing demands of Quebec consumers who are looking for more sustainable options,” notes Isabelle Tremblay, a Montreal-based economic analyst.The company's launch comes at a time when Quebecers are increasingly expressing a desire for locally produced goods, but the challenges of high inflation and rising transportation costs have made it difficult for local businesses to compete on price. With 3DCentral Solutions' 3D printing technology, the company is poised to make local manufacturing not only viable but competitive.Currently, 3DCentral Solutions sells its products through its own website and Etsy , giving consumers immediate access to locally made, sustainable goods. However, the company has plans to expand its sales channels as demand grows. 3DCentral is looking to introduce its products to Facebook Marketplace, Amazon, and other popular online platforms in the near future, ensuring greater accessibility for customers across Quebec and beyond. These additional sales channels will help the company scale its operations as order volume increases, further supporting the company's mission to promote local production and reduce reliance on international imports.The D-Central Technologies team has long embraced the potential of decentralization, and with the launch of 3DCentral Solutions, they are applying this principle to manufacturing in a way that could revolutionize Quebec's industrial landscape. As global supply chain disruptions continue to highlight the need for local production, 3DCentral Solutions offers a sustainable, resilient model that can reshape the future of manufacturing in Quebec.About 3DCentral Solutions3DCentral Solutions is a Quebec-based manufacturing company that utilizes 3D printing technology to offer scalable, sustainable, and cost-effective production solutions. Founded by the same team behind D-Central Technologies, the company's mission is to support local businesses by providing high-quality goods produced on-demand, reducing waste, and eliminating the need for overseas imports. Through its innovative approach, 3DCentral Solutions aims to promote the growth of Quebec's local economy while reducing the environmental impact of production.

