Optconnect Completes Add-On Acquisition Of Capestone To Expand Global Connectivity Solutions

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Expanding Reach Across Europe and Strengthening its Position as a Global Provider

KAYSVILLE, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OptConnect , a leader in managed wireless services, today announced it has acquired Netherlands-based Capestone , a provider of and 5G IoT solutions across Europe. Capestone follows the of Premier Wireless Solutions and M2M DataGlobal, which were completed in November 2021 and January 2024, respectively. Together these businesses create a premier global managed wireless connectivity of scale, capable of supporting customers across multiple industries and solution needs around the world.





The Capestone acquisition significantly increases OptConnect's global coverage and enhances the number of end markets and verticals that the combined business can support. Capestone adds a rich legacy of hardware relationships along with a proprietary set of IoT software, services, and connectivity bundled together under the Comgate brand. In terms of reach, Capestone is active in more than 60 countries and supports over 1,000 channel partners and enterprises.

Headquartered in Leiden, Netherlands, Capestone has spent 15 years perfecting IoT solutions including robust mobile internet solutions, IoT networks, and critical communications across diverse industries. These include - but are not limited to - healthcare, transportation, maritime, construction, industrial IoT, retail, and surveillance. Capestone and OptConnect share a customer-centric model that simplifies connectivity while providing a wide range of managed services. With fully managed solutions, customers can focus on core business decisions instead of managing their cellular devices. Capestone has many local carrier relationships to support customers with a variety of solutions and competitive rate plans throughout Europe and beyond.

In January of 2024, OptConnect acquired M2M DataGlobal , expanding its reach and services into Latin America. Collectively, OptConnect, M2M DataGlobal, and Capestone provide managed wireless services to more than 10,000 unique customers across the globe.

“This new partnership is a key step in strengthening our global presence,” said Chris Baird, CEO of OptConnect.“With the addition of Capestone, OptConnect can now significantly expand its capabilities in Europe and provide more seamless and reliable wireless connectivity solutions worldwide. Our focus remains on empowering customers to achieve their IoT goals, and this strategic move ensures we can continue delivering value and innovation on a global scale.”

Capestone will continue to operate under the Capestone name at its European headquarters in Leiden, Netherlands. The company will also continue operations in Dusseldorf, Germany and London, United Kingdom. Jos Ouwerkerk will continue as Managing Director of the Capestone business unit.

“Our company has always prioritized delivering cutting-edge connectivity solutions to meet the evolving demands of our customers,” said Jos Ouwerkerk, Managing Director of Capestone.“By joining forces with OptConnect, we're not only expanding our reach but also enhancing our ability to provide even more innovative and scalable IoT solutions. This partnership allows us to leverage OptConnect's global experience while continuing to deliver the exceptional service and tailored solutions our customers have come to expect.”

About Capestone

Headquartered in Leiden, Netherlands, Capestone is a provider of managed connectivity solutions and related hardware for IoT applications serving high-growth industries, including healthcare, industrial IoT, and transportation, among others. Primarily serving the Netherlands, the UK, and Germany, Capestone is a leading, differentiated connectivity provider that has established relationships with top hardware distributors and international carriers across Europe.

About OptConnect

Since its beginnings in 2009, OptConnect has emerged as a leading provider of cellular connectivity services for a wide variety of industries and applications, including security systems, ATMs, wireless kiosks, micro markets, smart safes, digital signage, parking and mobility, irrigation systems, and many other M2M applications. Many thousands of customers across the globe rely on OptConnect for its 'easy button' approach, plug-and-play hardware, managed services, and world-class customer care.

