Three Cogeneration Units In Ivano-Frankivsk Generate Electricity, Three More To Be Installed Mayor

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The city of Ivano-Frankivsk has three cogeneration units that generate electricity through combustion. There are plans to install three more.

Ivano-Frankivsk Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

“The Ivano-Frankivsk locomotive repair already has a cogeneration unit that generates electricity by burning medium-pressure gas... To date, three cogeneration units have been installed in our city. We plan to buy three more,” said Martsinkiv.

He noted that the Ivano-Frankivsk community cannot consume this electricity for the needs of the water utility, boiler houses and other enterprises due to the current legislation. As a result, the community is forced to redirect this electricity to the general grid, while simultaneously purchasing electricity for its own utilities.

Martsinkiv added that the city has also launched a program to install solar power plants for educational institutions.

“It has already been installed in one of the schools. A German company will assist us in installing solar panels in three additional schools, with which we have already signed agreements. We are also installing solar power plants on the buildings of the city hospital and kindergarten,” said Martsinkiv.

According to him, these institutions will receive their electricity next spring.