Over 700,000 Displaced In Haiti, Half Are Children As Humanitarian Crisis Worsens

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) SWITZERLAND / HAITI, (IOM) – Over 700,000 people, more than half of whom are children, are now internally displaced across Haiti, according to a new report by the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

These latest figures show a 22 percent increase in the number of internally displaced people since June, highlighting the worsening humanitarian situation. Gang violence has so far forced more than 110,000 people to flee their homes in the last seven months, particularly in Gressier, west of the capital.

“The sharp rise in displacement underscores the urgent need for a sustained humanitarian response,” said Grégoire Goodstein, IOM chief in Haiti.“We call on the international community to step up its support for Haiti's displaced populations and the host communities that continue to show remarkable resilience in the face of these challenges.”

The majority of displaced people in Haiti, around 75 percent, are now sheltered in the country's provinces, with the Grand Sud region alone hosting 45 percent of all displaced individuals. The capital Port-au-Prince, where the situation remains precarious and unpredictable, hosts a quarter of the country's displaced, often residing in overcrowded sites, with little to no access to basic services.

Host communities continue to bear the brunt of this crisis, with 83 percent of displaced people currently being accommodated by families. The strain on resources is immense, with the majority of host households reporting significant difficulties, including food shortages, overwhelmed healthcare facilities, and a lack of essential supplies on local markets.

Local infrastructure and services, particularly in the provinces, are also under significant strain, with food insecurity, adequate shelter and access to healthcare and education among the most pressing needs.

As humanitarian needs grow, IOM continues to provide critical assistance to both displaced people and host communities despite ongoing access challenges. In some of the inaccessible areas including most of the metropolitan area of Port-au-Prince, IOM is collaborating with partners to ensure that the much-needed humanitarian assistance reaches those displaced.

IOM reaffirms its commitment to working alongside the government of Haiti and international partners to provide life-saving assistance and find long-term solutions for the displaced. It is crucial that efforts to restore stability and security across the country continue, alongside humanitarian aid to alleviate the immediate suffering of those affected.

