Panama To Strengthen Livelihoods Thanks To The MIRPS Fund Administered By The OAS

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) USA / PANAMA – Seventy-five Panamanian women from the Association of Ipetí Emberá Artisan Women (AMARIE) received the first of two installments of seed capital from the of of Panama thanks to the MIRPS Fund, administered by the General Secretariat of the OAS. The capital, which was delivered at an event held in the community of Ipetí, will serve to strengthen the livelihoods of the women and their families.

This contribution is part of the project “Strengthening the care, integration and protection of refugees, asylum seekers and host communities in Darién, in line with the MIRPS National Action Plan, with special emphasis on children, adolescents and women,” executed by the ministry of government of the Republic of Panama together with the City of Knowledge Foundation and financed by Spain through the Comprehensive Regional Framework for Protection and Solutions Fund (MIRPS Fund) , which is administered by the Department of Social Inclusion of the OAS General Secretariat.

This is one of the seven initiatives that make up the first MIRPS Fund Project Portfolio, through which it is intended to improve the living conditions of women, girls, boys and adolescents through joint work with local organizations to build lasting solutions that benefit both displaced people, refugees and asylum seekers as well as host communities.

During the delivery of the seed capital, the commitment of the OAS to support the host communities was highlighted, recognizing the transformative impact that the economic empowerment of its inhabitants and especially of women artisans has on the sustainability and development of the area.

This support contributes to the social inclusion and economic development of the community, guaranteeing the protection and well-being of the most vulnerable groups. The project follows the humanitarian approach of the MIRPS National Action Plan, which promotes a comprehensive and coordinated response to forced displacement, with special attention to women, girls and boys.

